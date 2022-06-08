Truck driver beaten to death during brawl in Steel Town

Tension prevailed in the Steel Town area after a truck driver was beaten to death during a clash between members of two communities on Tuesday. The incident took place near the Murshid Market within the limits of the Steel Town police station.
The brawl began when a Mazda truck driven by Sadiq, 38, son of Ramzan, collided with a motorcycle driven by a man, Tariq, police said, adding that the two men belonged to two different communities and they called their community members at the scene who attacked each other with sticks and batons.
The truck driver was killed in the scuffle. Later, a contingent of police reached the scene and arrested three suspects. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.
Taking cognisance of rapidly increasing street crime in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday...
An anti-terrorism court has remanded a suspect, said to be associated with the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army...
A policeman and a minor boy were killed in road accidents in the city on Tuesday. Police Constable Rashid, 30, son of...
University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Nasira Khatoon and Registrar Prof Maqsood Ali Ansari visited the Government...
The select committee constituted for the purpose of amending the local government act has decided that LG elections...
The State Bank of Pakistan will ensure that there is a seven-per-cent rise in the women employment in the banking...
Comments