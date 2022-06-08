Truck driver beaten to death during brawl in Steel Town

Tension prevailed in the Steel Town area after a truck driver was beaten to death during a clash between members of two communities on Tuesday. The incident took place near the Murshid Market within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

The brawl began when a Mazda truck driven by Sadiq, 38, son of Ramzan, collided with a motorcycle driven by a man, Tariq, police said, adding that the two men belonged to two different communities and they called their community members at the scene who attacked each other with sticks and batons.

The truck driver was killed in the scuffle. Later, a contingent of police reached the scene and arrested three suspects. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.