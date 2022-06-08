Cop, minor boy killed in road accidents

A policeman and a minor boy were killed in road accidents in the city on Tuesday. Police Constable Rashid, 30, son of Sultan, was returning home after performing his duty at the Keamari district SSP office when a speedy trailer knocked him off his motorcycle on Mai Kolachi Road.

He died on the spot and his body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy. One unknown person was also wounded in the accident. The Docks police have registered a case. Separately, a five-year-old boy, identified as Hassan, son of Khairul Ameen, lost his life after a vehicle collided with him near his home in Ali Akbar Goth within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. His body was taken to Jinnah Hospital. Police have arrested the driver and registered a case against him.