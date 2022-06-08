PU holds seminar on World Food Safety Day

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Food Sciences in collaboration with Nestle Pakistan, PCSIR, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and NAFS has organised a national seminar to mark World Food Safety Day at Al Raazi Hall here on Tuesday. DG PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon, Chairman Department of Food Sciences PU Dr Shinawar Waseem, Ms Samreen Sahar from Nestle Pakistan, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar. Various stalls of delicious and healthy food items were also set up.