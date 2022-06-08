Suspect arrested for raping, blackmailing girl

LAHORE:A suspect was arrested for raping and blackmailing a girl over marriage promises in Ghalib Market on Tuesday. The victim alleged that the arrested suspect Faisal Abbas had developed relationship with her over promises of marriage. He shot videos and pictures of intimate moments with her. The suspect based on the video not only coerce her for physical favours but would also demand money. Police have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Suspect arrested for raping minor: A suspect was arrested for raping a minor boy at roof of a mosque in Nawan Kot on Tuesday. Reportedly, the suspect Faizan had lured the victim to rooftop when prayer congregation (jamat) had just commenced. He threatened the victim and raped him. Police registered a case on the complaint of victim's father and have arrested the suspect.

CTD arrests nine suspects: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested nine suspects belonging to different defunct organisations during 38 intelligence-based operations in Punjab. A spokesman for CTD said that during these IBOs, 40 suspects were interrogated while the arrested nine suspects included M Riaz of defunct organization 'SMP', Syed M Taqi-ul Hasnain from 'SMP', Sadam Hussain from TTP, Jameel ur Rehman from Al-Qaida, Khalid Mehmood from LeJ, Naveed Akhtar from HIA (RAW), Abid Ullah Khan from TTP, M Arshad from TTP and Asad Abbas from SMP.

However, two suspects - Rasool Khan and Ibrahim Khan were also arrested for pilferage of explosives. Robber killed in ‘encounter’: One robber was killed and another was injured during two police encounters in the provincial capital while their accomplices escaped. According to the police, the accused Mudassar alias Malik Qazai who killed the woman in Faisal Town during the robbery was killed during the alleged police encounter near Kahna. The accused person was carrying a murder weapon when his accomplices opened fire to rescue the accused on the way, killing the accused.

In another encounter, police signaled bikers to stop near Kamahan Ring Road in Nishtar Colony upon which the motorcyclists started firing at police party.

Incharge Investigations charge sheeted: Incharge Investigations Samanabad has been charge sheeted and a constable, his tout confident booked in a case for demanding bribe after keeping a person into illegal detention. Reportedly, police had booked and arrested a citizen identified as Aman Ullah in a gambling case. Incharge Investigations SI M Ashraf, constable Usman and a tout demanded money as bribe from him. As the matter came into notice of DIG Investigations Kamran Adil, he charge sheeted the SI and booked the constable and the tout.