Public warned of CCHF, lumpy skin disease

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has asked public across the country to be vigilant regarding Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and lumpy skin disease (LSD) in animals.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Hon. Secretary General Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad said the PMA feels its responsibility to guide people for safety measures to avoid the risk of Congo virus.

He said cases of these diseases could increase as Eid-ul-Azha is not very far and the people who got in contact with sacrificial animals would be at risk of contracting the diseases. The CCHF spread through the bite of ticks or from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people.

People like cattle herders, butchers, livestock workers, people in contact with livestock animals and any person in contact with an infected person are at more risk. While purchasing or handling animals, one should wear light coloured full sleeved cloths and shoes with socks. Apply insect repellent on the exposed areas of the body. Inspect yourself for ticks and take bath when return home. During slaughtering your animals, you should wear gloves and cover your mouth and nose with a mask.

Hands must always be washed immediately after removing gloves, keep animal pelts separately in plastic sheets as they may have ticks. Do not dispose of waste or blood on the street.