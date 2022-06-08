Man dies, 22 injured as fire breaks out in plaza

LAHORE:A 50-year-old man died and 22 were injured in an incident of fire in Rehman plaza situated on Queens Road in front of Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. Reportedly, the fire broke out at Rehman Plaza and spread at second and third floor in a short span of time. Due to high temperature and thick smoke, a large number of people were stranded there. The fire fighters launched rescue operation. As many as 10 fire fighting vehicles including snorkels took part in the evacuation bid. The rescuers evacuated at least 23 people from the building. Two of them were in critical condition. They were moved to hospital for treatment where a 50-year old victim Waheed Mirza died.