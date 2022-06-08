Man dies, 22 injured as fire breaks out in plaza

LAHORE:A 50-year-old man died and 22 were injured in an incident of fire in Rehman plaza situated on Queens Road in front of Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. Reportedly, the fire broke out at Rehman Plaza and spread at second and third floor in a short span of time. Due to high temperature and thick smoke, a large number of people were stranded there. The fire fighters launched rescue operation. As many as 10 fire fighting vehicles including snorkels took part in the evacuation bid. The rescuers evacuated at least 23 people from the building. Two of them were in critical condition. They were moved to hospital for treatment where a 50-year old victim Waheed Mirza died.
LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Food Sciences in collaboration with Nestle Pakistan, PCSIR, Punjab Food...
LAHORE:A suspect was arrested for raping and blackmailing a girl over marriage promises in Ghalib Market on Tuesday....
LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association has asked public across the country to be vigilant regarding Crimean-Congo...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police is at the forefront of...
LAHORE:The Mushaira “Bayad-e-Faiz” was held at Services Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday. Eminent poet...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has sought the help of the Punjab Information Technology Board to ensure...
