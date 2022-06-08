Follow austerity policy fully, IG tells officers

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police is at the forefront of ensuring implementation of government austerity policy and instructions have been issued in this regard.
IG Punjab said that all the field officers, unit heads and other supervisory officers of province would ensure strict implementation of the austerity policy and take all possible steps to further reduce fuel and energy costs.
On behalf of IG Punjab, AIG Finance has directed all supervisory officers of the province to implement austerity policy. Officers posted in all police units including Investigation, CTD, Special Branch, Punjab Constabulary, Special Protection Unit, Traffic, Tele & Transport, PHP Headquarters will be bound to use fuel in line with CPO.
LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Food Sciences in collaboration with Nestle Pakistan, PCSIR, Punjab Food...
LAHORE:A suspect was arrested for raping and blackmailing a girl over marriage promises in Ghalib Market on Tuesday....
LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association has asked public across the country to be vigilant regarding Crimean-Congo...
LAHORE:A 50-year-old man died and 22 were injured in an incident of fire in Rehman plaza situated on Queens Road in...
LAHORE:The Mushaira “Bayad-e-Faiz” was held at Services Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday. Eminent poet...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has sought the help of the Punjab Information Technology Board to ensure...
Comments