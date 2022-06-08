Follow austerity policy fully, IG tells officers

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police is at the forefront of ensuring implementation of government austerity policy and instructions have been issued in this regard.

IG Punjab said that all the field officers, unit heads and other supervisory officers of province would ensure strict implementation of the austerity policy and take all possible steps to further reduce fuel and energy costs.

On behalf of IG Punjab, AIG Finance has directed all supervisory officers of the province to implement austerity policy. Officers posted in all police units including Investigation, CTD, Special Branch, Punjab Constabulary, Special Protection Unit, Traffic, Tele & Transport, PHP Headquarters will be bound to use fuel in line with CPO.