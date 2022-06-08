Faiz Mushaira held

LAHORE:The Mushaira “Bayad-e-Faiz” was held at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on Tuesday. Eminent poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad presided over the Mushaira where Syed Salman Gilani was special guest. Hamida Shahine, Abbas Tahir and Farhat Abbas Shah also participated in the Mushaira. The teachers and students appreciated Salman Gilani’s poetry during the Mushaira. Later, prizes were distributed among the students who won poetry competitions.