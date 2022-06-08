Wasa seeks PITB’s help

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has sought the help of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to ensure transparency in its day-to-day affairs.

In this regard, a delegation of PITB arrived at Wasa Head Office here on Tuesday and met with agency’s new MD Ghufran Ahmed. MD Wasa said that PITB would provide technical assistance to ensure transparency in the organization. To ensure transparency, recommendations for the proposed solution were made by PITB, he said adding Wasa Lahore will continue its journey towards digitization.

Wasa Lahore will use e-challan service in obtaining new connections and other matters, MD Wasa told the meeting and said Wasa Lahore will use state-of-the-art technology to prevent generators and diesel theft. With the help of e-challan it will be possible to increase Wasa's revenue, he added.

The meeting was attended by Usman Waheed, Rabia Tariq and Tayyaba Jameel from PITB and Director Saleem Ashraf from Wasa Lahore, XEN Mudassar Javed, Sameera Iftikhar and other officers.