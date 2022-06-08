78 railway shops sealed

LAHORE:Railways Police (Workshops) Mughalpura division in collaboration with railways staff in a grand operation have sealed 78 shops on Tuesday. The ejectment operation was carried out at Shalamar Link Road on railways shops over termination of lease contract with railways department. According to the agreement, they were bound to vacate the shops, but despite several notices, they did not abide by the terms. The shopkeepers sought help from court to pass injunction order in favour of them, but the court after perusing the records and lease agreement passed injunction orders in the favour of railways, and directed the authority for the auction of the shops. SHO Mughalpura Liaqat Ali, AEN and IOW Railways supervised the operation.
