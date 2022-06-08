Seven officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government issued notification regarding transfer and posting of seven officers including City Police Officer (CPO) Gujranwala on Tuesday.

According to the notification, Capt (retd) Syed M Abid has been transferred and directed to report Central Police Office Lahore, Punjab, for further orders, while Ijaz Ahmad, AIG Complaints Central Police Office has been posted as CPO Gujranwala. M Ali Zafar, Member Judicial-V/Chief Settlement Commissioner Board of Revenue (BoR), has been transferred and posted as Member CM Inspection Team, Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Secretary Planning & Development Department South Punjab, posted as Member Judicial-V/Chief Settlement Commissioner BoR, Dr Ehtisham Anwar, Secretary HED South Punjab, posted as Secretary Auqaf & Religious Affairs vice Jawad Akram who has already been transferred and directed to report Services & General Administration Department for further orders. Najaf Iqbal, Director (Monitoring), Directorate of Public Prosecution Department, has also been transferred and posted as Secretary Higher Education Department against a vacant post, relieving Nabeel Javed, Secretary Schools Education, of additional charge of the post.