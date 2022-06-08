CM orders effective steps to cope with monsoon

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired a high level meeting to review pre-monsoon preparations of different departments. The meeting also reviewed the proposal of insulation/rubber painting on electricity poles for prevention of electrocution incidents.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz directed to take effective measures to cope with upcoming monsoon season. He directed to complete construction of underground water tank as soon as possible. He further directed to ensure timely evacuation of settlements and other safety measures in view of possible flood danger in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Mianwali and other cities.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz directed to regulate SOPs in other cities as well as Lahore. Commissioner Lahore Division gave detailed briefing on District Disaster Management, Population Evacuation and Flood Plan.

The process of de-silting of sewer lines in Lahore was almost complete, third party valuation was underway, the meeting was told. It was further told that 16 Disposal Stations in Lahore were fully functional. On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, District Flood Control Room has been set up for effective monitoring.

Special Assistant Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Syed Tauseef Shah, Secretary Housing, Irrigation, Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner Lahore, MD Solid Waste Management and other officials attended the meeting.

In another meeting, Chief Minister Punjab ordered all departments to remain alert. He said he did not want to work in the traditional way and all the departments should actively play their role in anti-dengue campaign.

He said anti-dengue activities and collection of larva identification data should be collected consistency. The activities of the field teams should be updated on the dashboard with time and date along with video and photo, Hamza Shehbaz ordered.

Hamza Shehbaz said that departments will have to wake up now for anti-dengue activities, which should be started at the level of union councils and wards. Elected representatives should be taken on board in this regard, he added.

“I will not tolerate negligence of any department,” Hamza Shehbaz warned and said that administrative officers and departments will be encouraged for good performance. He said he would regularly review the performance of each department and district. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed to set up a special cell in the commissioner's office, which will regularly monitor the performance of field teams.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, MPAP Ashraf Rasool, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of relevant departments, Head of Institute of Public Health, medical experts and administrative officers attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan and Gujranwala attended the meeting via video link.