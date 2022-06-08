PIMS to continue token strike till repeal of NMTI Act

Islamabad : Rejecting the government’s proposed National Medical Teaching Institutions (NMTI) Bill, the Grand Health Alliance Tuesday announced continuation of its peaceful token till the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is restored to its erstwhile status of 2018 as an attached department in Schedule III of Rules of Business 1973.

“We urge the Prime Minister and all PDM leaders to repeal the NMTI Act from the National Assembly and Senate and declare PIMS as an attached department of the Ministry of National Health Services,” the GHA core committee demanded here on Tuesday.

The employees of PIMS, who have been protesting to have their voices heard, announced continuation of their token protest from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day till their demands are met.

“We protested for 72 days to obtain amendment of the MTI Bill promulgated by the previous government. Now, the present government has proposed the same bill in the garb of NMTI,” chairman of GHA and of the Young Consultants Association Pakistan, Dr. Asfandyar Khan, pointed out, adding “under this bill, PIMS will be placed under an autonomous Health Commission, and its employees will become public servants, thereby losing their rights as civil servants.”