CDA, MCI jointly extinguish fire in H-12

Islamabad : The fire that erupted in the forest adjacent to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and some part of the greenbelt inside the NUST was extinguished by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

According to reports, the fire that was reported between 1 pm and 1.30 pm in the forest of sector H-12 also spread to greenbelts of NUST which is also located in the same sector, due to strong winds. The fire, however, was prevented from spreading to the building of the university.

A spokesman for CDA said that the fire that was also reported along the greenbelt of the Srinagar Highway, the forest of H-12, and NUST was extinguished by the Environment Wing of CDA and fire-fighting vehicles of MCI within three hours.

The sources said that no loss of lives or property was reported and only dry bushes and grass were burnt due to the fire.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also took serious notice of the fire in Sector H-12 and directed the CDA management to take emergency steps to control the fire and dispatch fire-fighting vehicles to the site. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given strict directions to the CDA management to take all possible steps to control and for safety of lives and property,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office said.