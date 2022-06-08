Another 14 test positive for COVID-19

Islamabad : The number of cases being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has started showing an upward trend particularly here in Islamabad Capital Territory while there has been almost no following of SOPs to slow down the spread of the virus.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that as many as 10 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT while four new cases have been confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours registering a swift rise in the number of cases from this region of the country.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 50 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 from all across the country of which 14 were from the twin cities making around 28 per cent of the cases. It is important that the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi contain around three per cent of the country’s population.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district is also on the rise as on Tuesday, there were 347 active cases in the region while the total number of active cases in the country was 2,727.

In the last 24 hours, 10 patients tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the tally to 135,478 of which 134,140 patients have recovered while 1,024 patients have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were a total of 314 active cases of the disease in the federal capital after the addition of 10 cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, four new cases were tested positive for COVID-19 that took the tally to 43139 of which 1,333 have lost their lives while 41,773 patients have recovered from the illness. On Tuesday, there were a total of 33 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi though none of them was hospitalised.