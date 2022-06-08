ITP to display traffic rules on SMD screen

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has introduced special measures to ensure discipline on roads and made traffic float more attractive by installing SMD screen on it for creating awareness about traffic rules among road users.
The special education campaign has been launched by SSP (Traffic) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer following directions from IGP (Islamabad) Akbar Nasir Khan.
ITP’s float having SMD screen would deliver messages to the road users and special announcement about road safety tips would be made at important boulevards, chowks, commercial centres and main avenues of the city, the traffic police chief said.
Initially, the citizens at sectors F-6, F-7 and F-10 were educated about traffic rules. SSP (Traffic) said that national songs are played on SMD screens of float while trained and experienced staff of ITP disseminates messages related to road safety on it.
