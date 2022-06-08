23 bikes, five cars lifted from twin cities

Rawalpindi: The rampage of street criminals continues in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as they lifted 23 motorbikes – 18 from Rawalpindi and 5 from the jurisdiction of Islamabad and snatched 34 mobile phone sets – 33 from Rawalpindi and 1 from the federal capital city. The car-lifters also stole 5 cars and three other vehicles from different areas of the city.

On the other hand a teenage boy and three women were kidnapped from Ratta Amral, Civil Lines, Saddar Bairooni, Kallar Syedan localities.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.