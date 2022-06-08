Windstorm hits twin cities after sweltering day

Islamabad: Troubled by sweltering weather with the daytime temperature hovering around 43 degrees Celsius for the last few days, the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday evening in the shape of a windstorm, which brought down the mercury.

Strong winds triggered by the storm uprooted trees and billboards and reduced visibility making motorcyclists and pedestrians take cover.

No damage to public life or property was reported.

The maximum temperature reported in the federal capital during the day was 43 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency, PMD, forecasts scorching and dry weather for Islamabad today (Wednesday) with the likelihood of light rain coupled with winds and a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

An intense heatwave has gripped most parts of the country, including the federal capital and adjoining garrison city, for a few weeks leading to early closures of schools for winter vacation.

With weather experts linking the phenomenon to climate change, the doctors warn that airborne dust can cause skin and eye irritations and conjunctivitis as well as respiratory problems like asthma, allergic rhinitis, and pneumonia.