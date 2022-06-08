Young teachers stage protest against ad hoc appointments

PESHAWAR: Young Teachers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday staged a demonstration for the regularisation of their services and other facilities.
The protests led by its president Attaur Rehman gathered outside Peshawar Press Club.
They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.
They warned to stage a sit-in outside the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan on June 19 if their demands were not accepted in the provincial budget.
The speakers said that they would organise protest meetings in all districts from June 8 till June 11 if their demands were not reflected in the provincial budget.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority held seminars and walks to observe the World...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and district government on Tuesday agreed to form a joint...
PESHAWAR: Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has assured the issues related to transgender persons in...
PESHAWAR: The 9th Syndicate meeting of Engineering University Mardan was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: An meeting on “Family physician-led comprehensive primary care, a way forward to achieve universal health...
HARIPUR: Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel on Tuesday visited Haripur central jail and examined...
Comments