Joint body to resolve traders’ issues

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and district government on Tuesday agreed to form a joint committee to resolve the issues of the trader community.

A press release said the proposed 12-member body would take measures to remove encroachments and illegal structures besides resolving the issues of traders.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali at Chamber House.

SCCI Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice President Javed Akhtar, Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajaraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shuakat Ali Khan, former presidents Muhammad Afzal, Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan and Faud Ishaq, former senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, and Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Rashid Siddique, Muhammad Ishtiaq, presidents and others attended the meeting.

At the meeting, a resolution was also passed that condemned derogatory remarks by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Hasnain Khurshid highlighted the problems of the trader community and talked about encroachments, collection of double taxes, harassment of traders by district administration and provincial government.

He also expressed concern over deteriorating law and order, incidents of robberies, kidnapping for ransom, protest demonstrations on main GT Road and growing traffic issues.

The SCCI chief asked the mayor to take steps to solve the problems facing the traders.

Zubair Ali assured the traders that he would take every possible step to resolve their problems.

He proposed the formation of a 12-member committee to build up a concrete liaison and take joint steps to solve the problems of the traders.

He said that the proposed committee would take up issues of traders with relevant authorities for prompt resolution.

The SCCI chief agreed to the proposed joint committee and asked the mayor to hold joint meetings on a regular basis.

The mayor said he was aware of the problems of the trader community. However, he stressed the need for building a concrete liaison between the district government and the business community to hold regular meetings.

Zubair Ali said a technical committee would be also constituted, which would be tasked with taking up technical and complicated issues with relevant authorities.

He said the warden system would be reactivated to maintain law and order in the city, adding that the district council had approved it.

The mayor said a hefty amount would be spent on the Safe City Project under which more than 1000 cameras would be installed across the town.