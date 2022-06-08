ANP leader urges end to prolonged loadshedding

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Tuesday urged the government to end prolonged power loadshedding coupled with low voltage in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that power loadshedding and low voltage had made life difficult for the people of KP. He observed that several factories had closed their operations in KP due to loadshedding.

Babak urged the federal government to take notice of prolonged loadshedding in KP besides initiating work on more power generation projects; as there was a great potential of power generation in KP, he added.