ANP leader urges end to prolonged loadshedding

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Tuesday urged the government to end prolonged power loadshedding coupled with low voltage in the province.
In a statement issued here, he said that power loadshedding and low voltage had made life difficult for the people of KP. He observed that several factories had closed their operations in KP due to loadshedding.
Babak urged the federal government to take notice of prolonged loadshedding in KP besides initiating work on more power generation projects; as there was a great potential of power generation in KP, he added.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority held seminars and walks to observe the World...
PESHAWAR: Young Teachers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday staged a demonstration for the regularisation of...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and district government on Tuesday agreed to form a joint...
PESHAWAR: Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has assured the issues related to transgender persons in...
PESHAWAR: The 9th Syndicate meeting of Engineering University Mardan was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: An meeting on “Family physician-led comprehensive primary care, a way forward to achieve universal health...
Comments