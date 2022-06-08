If NA seats not restored, Orakzai elders warn to boycott anti-polio drive

HANGU: The elders and office-bearers of all political parties in Orakzai on Tuesday threatened to boycott polio vaccination if the government did not initiate census and restore the National Assembly seats following the new delimitation in the tribal districts.

A large number of local people, elders and political activists gathered in the Ghaljo area in the upper part of Orakzai and chanted slogans against the government for abolishing the National Assembly seat of the district.

Former minister Dr G.G Jamal, Mufti Tahir Jamal, Malik Izzat Gul, Malik Shakil and tribal elders addressed the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders said that first they were displaced due to militancy and the subsequent military operations.

They said that the government should restore the NA seat forthwith or else they would launch a protest movement for their rights.

They said that they would boycott elections and launch a protest drive if the government did not conduct a census and restore the NA slot in the district.

The elders said that the government had abolished about six NA seats across erstwhile Fata which, they said, was an injustice with the people of merged districts.

They said that Orakzai district was now annexed with the NA constituency in Hangu district, which they termed an economic murder of people of Orakzai.

The government, the elders added, should have provided more facilities after the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but instead it abolished the technocrat seat in Senate from the merged district and ended the quota system in education.

Explaining the situation, they said that the previous census was conducted when the people of Fata were displaced due to militancy and the subsequent military operations in tribal areas and a few people were present at the respective districts.

They asked the prime minister and chief election commissioner to conduct a census to furnish the exact statistics about the population living in Orakzai tribal district or else they would launch a protest sit-in in Islamabad for an indefinite period.