Distt admin asked to prioritise welfare of people

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan has said that district administration should take decisions in best interest of people so that they could be benefited from the budget and public welfare schemes approved by provincial government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a performance review meeting of district administration Lakki Marwat.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Iqbal Hussain, Secretary to Commissioner Noorul Amin and District Heads of Lakki Marwat Line Departments were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat gave a detailed briefing on performance of district administration.

Commissioner Bannu Division expressed dissatisfaction over presentation by Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Soil and

Water Conservation and said that he would personally visit Lakki Marwat district to review performance.