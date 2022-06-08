Student, baby die of suffocation in Buner varsity

DAGGAR: A student and her baby died of suffocation in the University of Buner on Tuesday.

Sources said that a female student of BS English Department in the

University of Buner, who was daughter-in-law of former minister Habibur Rahman, entered the generator room to breastfeed her baby.

They said that the student and her child fell unconscious due to suffocation caused by poisonous gas emitted from the generator in the room. As a result, the student mother and her baby died instantly.