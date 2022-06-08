Norway princess announces engagement to US partner

OSLO: Norway’s royal court on Tuesday announced the engagement of Princess Martha Louise to her US boyfriend Durek Verrett, a self-professed shaman and guru to celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow.
Fourth in the order of succession behind her brother Prince Haakon and his children, Princess Martha Louise, 50, has previously relinquished most of her official titles and duties in order to devote herself to her private activities.
"His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen send their most heartfelt congratulations and wish them all the best in the future," the Royal House of Norway said in a statement.
