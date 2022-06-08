Major UK cinema chain pulls film after Muslim protests

LONDON: UK cinema chain Cineworld has pulled all screenings of a film about the daughter of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) after Muslim groups protested outside theatres, calling the movie "blasphemous".

Cineworld, the world’s second-largest cinema chain, said it will cancel all showings of the film due to safety concerns. "Due to recent incidents related to screenings of ..., we have made the decision to cancel upcoming screenings of the film nationwide to ensure the safety of our staff and customers," said a spokesperson.

Videos online showed the manager of Sheffield Cineworld in northern England telling a group of protesters on Sunday night that the screening had been cancelled. A similar protest targeted Cineworld theatres in the central city of Birmingham and in the northern town of Bolton. All three places have sizeable Muslim populations.