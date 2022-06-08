French health workers protest over pay ahead of polls

PARIS: Health workers demonstrated in cities across France on Tuesday to demand higher pay and more staff for services stretched to breaking point, just days before the country votes in parliamentary elections.

Although recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a probe into which emergency units need immediate help, people in the sector warn there is no time to lose. "Not a single department is spared, our public hospitals are in the process of dying for lack of resources," said Pierre Wach, head of the CGT, a prominent trade union, in the eastern city of Strasbourg.

Protests began at hospitals in the morning Tuesday and continued at the health ministry in Paris in the afternoon, where staff, some wearing white medical coats, brandished placards with messages such as "Hire more and pay us more, it’s urgent!". But numbers participating were lower than hoped, at between 200 and 300 in the capital and similar figures in cities including Grenoble, Nantes, Toulouse and Bordeaux.