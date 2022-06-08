Russia controls residential areas of Severodonetsk

MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Moscow’s troops were in full control of the residential areas of Severodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine’s east.

Severodonetsk -- the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine -- has been the focal point of fighting in recent weeks. "The residential areas of the city of Severodonetsk have been fully liberated," Shoigu told a defence ministry meeting in televised remarks.

The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city’s "industrial zone and the nearest settlements", he added. Since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, the Russian army has made significant gains in the east of the country, expanding on territories previously controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

Russian forces are now in control of the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the second busiest in the country before the conflict. "The de-mining of the Mariupol port is complete. It is operating as normal and has accepted the first cargo ships," Shoigu said.

Shoigu added that 6,489 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to Russian troops since the start of Moscow’s offensive.Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of detaining some 600 people, mainly journalists and pro-Kyiv elements in the southern region of Kherson, which Moscow’s military now holds in its grip.

"According to our information, some 600 people are ... being held in specially converted basements in the region of Kherson," said Tamila Tacheva, the Ukraine presidency’s permanent representative in the Crimea, the peninsula to the south of Kherson which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Tacheva said the bulk of those being held were "journalists and militants" who organised "pro-Ukrainian gatherings" in Kherson (city) and the region around it after it was occupied by Russian forces in the wake of the invasion launched in late February.

"According to our information, they are being held in inhuman conditions and are victims of torture," Tacheva added without giving further details. Some Ukrainians held in the Kherson region -- civilians but also detained combatants -- have been sent to jails in Crimea, she added.

Straddling the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the Kherson region was home to around a million people before the invasion. However, thousands have fled the key port on the Dnipro River since the Russians targeted the city, which became the first major urban centre to fall in the first week of March.Pro-Kremlin separatists in Ukraine on Tuesday confirmed the death of another Russian general during Moscow’s military campaign in the country.

The death of Major General Roman Kutuzov was reported earlier by a war correspondent for Russian state TV but has not been confirmed by officials in Moscow.

The leader of Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, expressed his "sincere condolences to the family and friends" of Kutuzov, "who showed by example how to serve the fatherland".

"As long as our generals fight shoulder to shoulder with soldiers, our country and our nation will be invincible," Pushilin said on the Telegram messenger, posting a black and white photo of Kutuzov.

The announcement comes as Russian forces and their separatist allies are carrying out a major assault on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, with fierce fighting taking place for the city of Severodonetsk.