Dustin Johnson quits PGA Tour

ST ALBANS: Former world number one golfer Dustin Johnson confirmed on Tuesday he has resigned his membership of the US PGA Tour to play in the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series.
The decision effectively rules the American two-time major winner out of participating in the Ryder Cup, which pits the United States against Europe every two years.
Johnson was speaking at a press conference at Centurion Club, near London, ahead of the opening event of the Saudi-backed series, which starts on Thursday.
