Pakistan’s dismal fifth-place finish in the Asia Cup in Jakarta last month attracted a lot of criticism from all quarters. The national hockey team’s failure to qualify for the semifinal of the continental event means that the four-time former champions will not be competing in next year’s World Cup to be held in India in January. Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the Asia Cup where a narrow loss against Japan pushed them out of the title race has once again ignited a debate on the future of the national sport. The Jakarta debacle has resulted in a lot of hue and cry but it was hardly a big surprise. Pakistan hockey has been trapped in a downward spiral for years, with the national team failing to qualify for the last two Olympic Games and two of the last three World Cups. Once regarded as the number one team in the world, Pakistan has slipped to No 18 in the international rankings – far behind fellow Asian teams India, Malaysia, South Korea and even Japan.

This decline hasn’t happened overnight. In the last three decades, Pakistan have mostly been disappointing on the field especially in major tournaments. There are a variety of reasons behind the downfall. Hockey was once a very popular sport in the country, perhaps even more popular among the people than cricket. Today, it is like any other second-tier sport. Few Pakistanis follow hockey and fewer still play it. The pool of players has shrunk to the extent that authorities struggle to find players good enough for national duty. This is a major fall for a country that once produced some of the greatest legends of the game like Samiullah, Hassan Sardar, Islahuddin and Shehbaz Ahmed.

There is a lot of discussion these days on how to revive Pakistan hockey. The most important step is to revive hockey in educational institutions all over the country. Unless more and more youngsters take up the sport, it will remain tough for Pakistan to rise at the world level. Pakistan will also need to come up with a comprehensive and long-term development plan. Pakistan’s current coach Siegfried Aikman, a Dutchman, is confident that he can achieve a turnaround for his charges but what happened in Jakarta doesn’t inspire much trust. In the must-win game against Japan, Pakistan had to pay for rookie mistakes and went down 2-3 after two of their goals were disallowed – one due to a foul on the rival team’s goalkeeper and the other due to the Greenshirts fielding 12 players as opposed to 11. This happened on Aikman’s watch. Both the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Aikman will need to do much better if Pakistan are to avoid similar disappointment in future.