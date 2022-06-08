Crunching the numbers

Consultative budget-making can do wonders in terms of the outcomes of governance by bringing stakeholders on board in this key planning and management process. That is why Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will have been happy with the presence of stakeholders in a pre-budget gathering at the Prime Minister House on Tuesday. The huddle was aimed at taking collective decisions, leading the country towards a better future and identifying potential real sectors of the national economy including agriculture sector, information technology and other issues. The economic team, which is under severe stress right now, is trying to crunch the final budgetary numbers in a way that not only allows Pakistan to reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF, but also deliver on the commitments made by the PDM government. However, the policymakers cannot – and will not be able to – please every side. They have to be brave to set real priorities, in the face of political pressure, which they can demonstrate through the numbers. Then they can point out where they want to generate tax revenues and where they utilize the available scarce resources in the upcoming budget.

The IMF is curiously waiting for the unveiling of next budget 2022-23 as it will show the government’s seriousness in pursuing important structural reforms. In simple words, this budget will decide the revival of the IMF programme. Pakistan cannot afford any hurdles in the way of the remaining $3 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The government will have to make fiscal adjustments of around two per cent of GDP in the next fiscal year, which requires a combination of raising revenues and curtailing wasteful expenditures. On the taxation side, the government will have to choose between broadening the tax base and increasing revenue collection. The FBR’s endeavours on both counts have simultaneously failed. The government will also have to get rid of white elephants like loss-making state owned enterprises. In a nutshell, the country will have to adopt an innovative approach to restrict its fiscal woes within the desired limits. Experts suggest that our focus should be on increasing exports and revenue collection instead of curtailing imports or reducing expenditure. For this, we need to diversify from textile to other areas like information technology and other sectors. We also need to work on increasing tax collection of sectors that make a lot of money, are big in size but do not contribute to the economy like the agriculture and real-estate sectors.

Pakistan faces challenges of low quality of growth in the wake of low investment and saving rates. Every growth boom this country achieved always ended in a bust. The country achieved a higher growth of 5.97 per cent in FY22, but not without ballooning twin deficits. If the budget-making is flawed, the brunt of this government’s ineptness will be borne by the people – like always. Without developing sensitivity, accountability and transparency in governance, no regime can raise its citizens’ living standards and increase economic opportunities. Good governance is contingent upon the way budgets are prepared, executed, and kept tabs on.