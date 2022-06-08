On absurdity

The following passage is from the book called ‘The Brothers Karamazov’ and describes the character of Fyodor Pavlovich: “He was only speaking from confused memory of old slanders. But as soon as he had uttered his foolish tirade, he felt he had been talking absurd nonsense, and at once longed to prove to his audience, and above all to himself, that he had not been talking nonsense. And, though he knew perfectly well that with each words he would be adding more and more absurdity, he could not restrain himself, and plunged forward blindly.” This passage is not directed at anyone.

Sidra Farid

Saidu Sharif