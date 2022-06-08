A road less travelled

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s suggestion for a ‘grand dialogue’ is a welcome step. The outright rejection by the PTI has put a question mark on the motives of this party once again. Although the media and rival political parties are criticizing the incumbent government over the soaring inflation, the truth is that the people are under the burden of price hikes due to imprudent decisions by the previous government. The coalition government is trying to steer the country out of the present economic crisis. At a time when the entire nation is facing a crisis-like situation, Imran Khan should rise above petty politics. The PTI must become an active part of the dialogue process for the sake of the country.

It is hoped that the government will remain sincere in its efforts for holding a national dialogue, which is meant for the welfare of the people. Mere words will not do anything until they are backed by timely and sustainable actions.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore