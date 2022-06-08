Sit down and talk

This refers to the editorial, ‘Dialogue or dharna’ (June 7). It has aptly discussed the current economic and political situation and the austerity plan announced by the prime minister. Such announcements were made by the previous government as well, but nothing substantive was done regarding their implementation. This does not mean that such efforts should not be appreciated. PM Shehbaz Sharif has always emphasized the importance of dialogues. The PTI never bothered about a national dialogue when it was in government and conducted business through ordinances. This clearly shows that expecting the PTI to agree to a grand dialogue is out of the question.

The PTI has failed to realize that economic disaster, ever-rising petroleum prices, depleting foreign exchange reserves, the devaluation of the rupee, ever-increasing prices of essential commodities, high inflation, tough conditions imposed by the IMF, a looming threat from at the eastern border, and all issues involving the West are common issues for all political parties and must not be viewed in isolation. It will be in the larger interest of the PTI if it agrees to enter into dialogue to meet the growing challenges being faced by the country; let early elections be made part of the agenda too.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi