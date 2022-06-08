 
Wednesday June 08, 2022
Financial crunch

June 08, 2022

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan not facing financial emergency: Miftah Ismail’ (June 6). Pakistan may not be facing an economic crisis, but ‘Pakistanis’ are facing one.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

