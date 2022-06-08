Build universities

Grisha is a small residential area in Balochistan. It has a total of five primary schools and only one high school. The infrastructure of these schools is old and dilapidated. The province’s education department is yet to hire competent teachers at these institutions.
Parents still manage to send their children to these schools and work hard to help them complete their education. However, many students face another set of problems when they plan to go to university. The high fee structure at these places extinguishes all their hopes. Most students get so dejected that they end their lives. The chief minister of Balochistan and the prime minister should take steps to establish well-equipped schools and universities in the region.
Ali Baloch Khudabakhsh
Karachi
