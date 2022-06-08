Patience please

After the removal of the PTI’s government, domestic politics have turned toxic. PTI Chairman Imran Khan repeats the same angry statements against the sitting government in his rallies. He says that his removal is a foreign conspiracy, and yet he has not provided sufficient evidence to prove his claims. In this political game, his party members are also following in his footsteps. A PTI MNA recently threatened to carry out a ‘suicide attack’ if something happened to his party chairman. It is surprising to see that our representatives are interested in creating unnecessary panic in the country. Why can’t they understand that the country cannot afford this politics of agitation?
The PTI was in power for close to four years. Why did it fail to deliver on its promises? The sitting government should take some strict measures to take the country out of the present crisis, and it should provide relief packages to the people who have been hit hardest by recent price hikes. The coalition government should not repeat the mistakes made by the past government.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Turbat
