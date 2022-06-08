Conservative thinking

I teach at a private school, and I see that girls sit behind boys in classes. I tried to rearrange students’ seats and dedicated one row to girls and one to boys. The children seemed convinced. The next day, I saw that the girls were again sitting in the back rows. The children told me that other teachers made them follow the original arrangement.

This is the level of our education in schools. The school charges the same fee from boys and girls, and yet the latter has to face discriminatory practices. There are many girls who are more intelligent than their classmates, but they seldom get an opportunity to prove themselves. If boys are made to believe that they have superiority over girls, how will they learn anything about gender equality in the future?

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu