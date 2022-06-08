Jubilee Life wins two digital awards

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance has won two awards in Pakistan Digital Awards Ceremony 2022, The News learnt on Tuesday.

The life insurance company bagged ‘Best Integrated Media Strategy’ award for its campaign for HBL PSL Season 6 and ‘Best Content of the Year’ award for its customer testimonial videos.

This is the fourth time in a row that the company has won awards at Pakistan Digital Awards forum that recognises brands for their unique and out-of-the-box ideas.

Jubilee Insurance is a global brand of Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) that offers diverse insurance solutions (life, health, general and Takaful). The company is committed to lead the country’s insurance sector. Jubilee Insurance is also among top 25 companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.