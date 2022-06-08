SRB brings 56 restaurants to POS

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has integrated 56 restaurants to its Point of Sales (POS) Integration System in Karachi and Hyderabad, a press release said on Tuesday.

SRB said it was implementing the POS integration system in the two cities with provision of real time monitoring of business activities of the integrated persons and support through its POS control room.

Sindh Revenue Board chairman Wasif Ali Memon distributed certificates of appreciation, thanking restaurants owners for their compliance and support with the POS initiative of the board.