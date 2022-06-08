Gold up Rs1,250/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,250 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs143,250 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,072 to Rs122,814.

The highest rate in the local market was recorded on May 25, 2022, when gold rates had reached Rs143,600 per tola.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,849 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.