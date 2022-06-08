Seeking privileges

LAHORE: With the next budget on the cards, government is mulling ways to increase much needed revenues, whereas businessmen and trade associations are engaging the government with their wish list for concessions, come what may.

To start with, let us have a look at the banking sector. This is perhaps the only sector that operated in the last 20 years with healthy profits even after accounting for bad loans during the recessionary periods of the last two decades.

Their yearly profits are regularly rising. In early days interest spread was their main source of income. It has now been replaced by services.

These banks were in profit when there was 45 percent tax on banking profits. Now that tax has been reduced to 35 percent. The Pakistan Banking Association has asked the government to bring this tax at par with other corporate sectors to 29 percent.

We are facing an economic emergency whether our finance minister admits it or not. The situation demands that the tax on this sector be raised to 40 or 45 percent to generate additional revenues.

Even the sector would add substantially to its reserves. Such demands are made after careful deliberations. Bankers know that tax on their sector would be increased. To pre-empt that move they have demanded reduction in tax rates.

The cement sector would ask for a waiver of excise duty that has been drastically reduced in last two decades. Every time the excise duty was reduced there was no reduction in prices.

It was absorbed as profit. Cement rates are at historic highs due to various reasons that include higher profits through engineered control on production to keep prices high.

The state has never been able to control cement rates. Now that the country needs higher revenues the government must increase levies on cement to enrich its kitty.

Sugar mills issue have been so politicised that the government would not dare to announce any concessions for this sector even if the influential sugar lobby demands some favours.

Importers are lobbying hard for relaxation on the ban of numerous luxury items.

They also resist any realistic evaluation of trade import price used for assessing duties and taxes.

The government on the other hand is examining measures that could restrict the monthly imports to below $5 billion. It is high time that the Trade Import Price issue is taken seriously not only to curb imports but also to boost domestic industries.

Traders have been blackmailing the governments for the last 35 years. Given the political situation in the country, the state would again maintain status quo in this regard instead of exploiting the huge revenue potential of this sector.

The least government could do is to impose a minimum tax of Rs1,000 per month on all shuttered shops that do not file returns even under the annual turnover scheme.

The five exporting sectors would ask the government to continue with all the facilitations they have been enjoying, including availability of power and energy at regionally competitive rates.

The government must however do its homework as after huge increase in oil, gas and coal rates globally the regional prices must have gone high and should be adjusted in Pakistan accordingly.

Government needs its own credible research as exporters hoodwink the government with false data.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association for instance claimed that the textile industry has invested $5 billion last year, while the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed that import of textile machinery in last four years was only $2.11 billion, the details of which include import of textile machinery in 2017-18 was $543 million, it was $537.99 million in 2018-19, $437.42 million in 2019-20, and $592.07 million in the first 10 months of this fiscal.

The government is fooled if it does not do its homework properly.