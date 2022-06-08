Slowdown in construction activities erodes cement sales

LAHORE: Total cement sales declined 16 percent in May 2022 as international demand eroded on account of construction slowdown prompted by higher interest rates and domestic demand got snagged in political uncertainty.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) data showed that cement sales declined 15.85 percent to 3.32 million tonnes in May 2022, against 3.94 million tonnes sold during the same month last fiscal.

Domestic sales in May 2022 were down 1.6 percent to 3.15 million tonnes compared to 3.2 million tonnes in May 2021, while exports dropped 76.97 percent to 171,915 tonnes in May 2022 from 746,550 tonnes in May 2021. An analyst attributed the drop in exports to “softer cement demand because of higher interest rates”. Moreover, countries that import cement from Pakistan also slowed down their public works projects on account of high inflation. Decline in domestic demand was pinned on political uncertainty. APCMA data showed that north-based plants dispatched 2.57 million tonnes cement in the domestic market, showing 5.16 percent decline against 2.71 million tonnes dispatched in May 2021. South-based manufacturers dispatched 576,385 tonnes cement locally during May 2022 that was 18.28 percent higher compared to 487,311 tonnes dispatched in May 2021.

Exports from the northern part of the country dropped 64.42 percent to 72,450 tonnes in May 2022 from 203,625 tonnes in May 2021. Exports from the south also reduced by 81.68 percent to 99,465 tonnes in May 2022 from 542,925 tonnes during the same month last year.

During the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 47.62 million tonnes, down 8.8 percent from 52.22 million tonnes sold during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Further analysis indicated that domestic uptake reduced by 1.83 percent to 42.65 million tonnes from 43.45 million tonnes during July-May 2021, whereas exports during the same period declined by a massive 43.32 percent to 4.97 million tonnes from 8.77 million tonnes during July-May 2021.

Off-take from north-based cement manufacturing units in the domestic markets was 35.31 million tonnes during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, showing a decline of 3.82 percent from 36.72 million tonnes during July-May 2021. Similarly, exports from the north declined 65.6 percent to 813,522 tonnes during July- May 2022 compared with 2.36 million tonnes during the same period last year.

Domestic dispatches by the south-based plants were 7.33 million tonnes in the 11-month period, up 9.07 percent over 6.72 million tonnes dispatched during the same period last fiscal. There was however substantial decline of around 35.1 percent in exports from the south zone, as volumes reduced to 4.15 million tonnes during the period under review, from 6.4 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Expressing grave concerns over the political uncertainty prevailing in the country, APCMA spokesman said that continuous downfall of rupee coupled with skyrocketing prices of coal, electricity and petroleum products was badly affecting the business momentum. He emphasised that the government needed to ensure political stability and give attention to industry concerns in the coming budget.

“We hope that the government will provide some relief to the industry by reducing duties and taxes as well as focusing on PSDP and CPEC projects, which may help kick-start the industry’s revival in next fiscal year,” he added.