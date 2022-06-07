Subsidised food items provided to Kheshgi UCs

PESHAWAR: Residents of Kheshgi Payan and Kheshgi Bala union councils in the Nowshera district have lauded the Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan, Mardan region, for sending mobile teams to their areas where wheat flour and other edible items were provided at subsidised rates.

As part of the Prime Minister Relief Package, the Utility Store Corporation truck loaded with 10kg and 20kg wheat flour reached Kheshgi Bala on Monday where the deserving families were provided 10kg bag of flour at Rs400 and 20kg bag at Rs800 on the spot.

“A 20kg bag of atta is available at Rs1400 in the local market while the same quantity of the wheat flour is sold out at Rs800 from the utility store truck,” said Bakhtiyar, a local resident who had bought 20kg bag from the truck.

A resident said the local shopkeepers, dealers and hoarders would automatically reduce the high rates of wheat flour and other commodities if the government made proper arrangements for the provision of subsidised items at their doorsteps.

Elected representative of Kheshgi Payan village council Pir Mushtaq while appreciating the Utility Store Corporation, Mardan Region demanded the government to provide ghee, cooking

oil, sugar, and pulses at low rates to the deserving people on the union council and village council levels.