Rabbani seeks withdrawal of five constitutional amend bills

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani Monday moved a motion in the House seeking to withdraw his five constitutional amendment bills, introduced by him earlier in protest against what he called shrinking space for civilians.

Citing the reason for withdrawing his bills, he said “The Constitution and the constitutional system in Pakistan is under attack. “The veteran legislator wondered, “ Which civilian supremacy we talk about,” he remarked. The civilians were ceding space day by day,

Rabbani contended that instead of bringing bills to amend the Constitution, the parliament should stand like a rock to defend the Constitution, system and institutions. The motion for withdrawal of bills was moved, but after listening to some voices of ‘no’, the chair deferred the motion during the proceedings of the private members day.

Earlier, Leader of the opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem, decried the increase in power tariff as well as prices of petrol and diesel. However, on being interrupted by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani that the agenda items be taken up first, Dr Shahzad retorted, “The House is on fire and you are talking about interior decoration”

About the government’s plans to arrest Imran Khan, he said the House should be put in order and the priorities must be reset.“If you want to arrest, arrest inflation, corruption, price-hike and dollar flight: Those involved in money laundering of Rs25 billion should be arrested,” he contended.

To this, Leader of the House in the Senate and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the PTI should be held accountable for the corruption by Farah Gogi. He held PTI responsible for the economic mess the country was in. The House will now resume proceedings on Thursday.