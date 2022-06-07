PHOTA DG resigns

LAHORE: Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Director General, Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) has tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

Earlier, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench headed by Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti had restored Dr Asad Aslam Khan as Director General PHOTA after suspending a single bench order for his removal from office.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department did not issue his restoration orders despite court’s order suspending his removal. After Dr Asad Aslam Khan’s resignation, Prof Mahmood Ayaz again leads the race for appointment as DG PHOTA.