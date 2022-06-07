JUI-S chief flays BJP leaders’ remarks

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief and deputy administrator of Jamai Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania Maulana Hamidul Haq has condemned the Indian leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).
In a statement on Monday, he said that the BJP leaders had launched a vicious campaign against the Muslims in India and their Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Muslim heroes all over the world.
