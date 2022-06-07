BJP’s derogatory comments: PUC to observe Youm-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool (SAW) on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said on Monday that the Islamic world cannot remain silent on 'Toheen-e-Namoos-e- Risalat' (SAW), and 'Youm-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool (SAW) will be observed all over the Muslim world on Friday, June 10th.

“Islamic world fully supports the boycott of Indian products in the Arab Islamic world, and peace activists all over the world should boycott Indian products,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Ashrafi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami, and Sheikh Al-Azhar have taken a timely stand against derogatory comments of Indian leaders.

He said the leaders of all religions and schools of thought in Pakistan strongly condemn the hurtful comments of the leaders of the BJP. “Coordination is being made with Muslim World League, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia, Mufti-e-Azam Oman, Mufti-e-Azam Palestine, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Qatar and Kuwait and leadership of other Muslim countries, Hafiz Ashrafi said, adding that a unanimous plan will be finalized up to next week.

He said that the pattern of Islamophobia and the issue of Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat (SAW) will be taken to the United Nations for declaring blasphemy a crime at the universal level.

“Minorities in India are constantly persecuted, the Indian government is playing the role of Hitler in making atrocities on the Indian Muslims,” Ashrafi said, demanding the Indian government arrest the perpetrators and apologize at the official level as it was not enough that the BJP suspend the party membership of the perpetrator of blasphemy. “Legal action must be taken against him and it would be deemed as insulting the religious sentiments of the Muslim world and would be taken as a thought out plan of the Indian government,” he said.

The Chairman PUC said Muslims in India are being treated with extreme prejudice, and the current government in India is following the policy of Hindutva. “Efforts are being made to convert ancient mosques into temples in different cities of India,” he said, adding that all these measures are part of an organized conspiracy against Indian Muslims.

He said all human rights organizations around the world must take action for restraining the Indian government from taking an anti-Muslim stance by imposing international sanctions on India for persistent violations of religious freedom.