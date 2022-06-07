Tensions run high between lawyers, civil servants in KP

PESHAWAR: Tensions ran high between the government officers and the lawyers after both the communities announced to continue their province-wide protests.

The lawyers demanded the arrest and removal from service of an additional assistant commissioner and his guards after a case was lodged against them for torturing a senior advocate at a filling station on GT Road recently.

On the other hand, the civil servants demanded action against the lawyers for allegedly pelting stones at the office of the deputy commissioner in Peshawar during a protest demonstration. They also protested the lodging of a case against a civil servant without prior approval from the government.

It was learnt that the government nominated a focal person to resolve the issue between the lawyers and civil officiers. On Monday, the lawyers observed a complete strike against the torturing of senior advocate Ghufran Ali Shah by the guards of an additional assistant commissioner Aftab Ahmad at a filling station.

The lawyer was dragged into the police van and later a case was lodged against him at the Chamkani Police Station on the charges of creating hindrance in the official duties of the additional assistant commissioner.

The video of the torture of the advocate went viral after which the lawyers filed an application under 22-A for lodging a case against the official and the cops. The FIR was later registered against the official on the order of the court. The lawyer community on Monday demanded the arrest of the officer and the policemen nominated in the FIR.

The lawyers in a joint general body meeting chaired by president of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association Rahmanullah Advocate announced a strike for an indefinite period. No lawyer will appear before any court till the next decision. The general body asked for a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Representatives of the lawyer community filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court, terming the formation of associations by the civil servants as illegal. Through the petition, the lawyers prayed the court to declare all the associations of the government employees at the federal and provincial levels unconstitutional. They also asked for disciplinary action against the officers for holding a protest.

On the other hand, the officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service and Provincial Management Service staged a province-wide strike to protest against a segment of the lawyers.

A number of other associations also joined the officers in the strike at the Civil Secretariat and other offices. “The All Pakistan PCS and PMS officers are extremely concerned about the happenings in KP where an awkward situation has been created due to mishandling of the events. We respect and safeguard the rights of all citizens from all walks of life. During discharge of complicated administrative duties, at times unfortunate events occur which are not supposed to happen yet they are managed accordingly through various legal cum administrative measures,” stated the officers association on Monday.

The association added that an FIR was lodged against an additional assistant commissioner unilaterally without getting approval from the provincial government. “Even if any person or group is aggrieved there are E&D Rules for managing discipline of the civil servants. If such inquiry recommends any legal action, that is proceeded accordingly. Besides, attack on DC office who is the principal representative of the state amounts to attack on state directly and must be discouraged in order to preempt such acts in the future and stop further waning of the state writ,” the PMS officers said.

They asked the government to resolve these matters, and de-escalate such situations since the ultimate victims were the general public in such tussles. They demanded that all the officers of KP be assured of future protection which included regulatory force, civil admin Act, and non-registration of FIR against any civil servant without the approval of the chief secretary.

Charsadda: Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan has sought legal action against the persons involved in the Peshawar incident. Speaking at a protest rally staged by officials and staff members of almost all the government departments outside his office, he said state institutions were supposed to serve the people and no one had the right to interfere in official duty.

Chanting slogans against the lawyers, the protesters asked the government to take action against them for manhandling an additional assistant commissioner.

Timergara: The officials of the district administration and other government employees on Monday staged a peaceful protest to condemn the alleged stone-pelting incident at the deputy commissioner’s office in Peshawar.

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Sadiq Ahmed Mohmand and Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Jan Bakht Zeb led the protesters.

Officials from the offices of assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners, Local government and Rural Development Department Lower Dir, the Revenue department, TMA, communications, irrigation and others participated in the protest.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the alleged stone-pelting incident on the office of the deputy commissioner Peshawar.

Mansehra, patwaris and other public sector employees observed a pen-down strike to protest against the attack on the deputy commissioner’s offices in Peshawar by a group of lawyers.

They also held a rally and marched through various roads. “We would never tolerate such aggression and interference in the official work,” a protester said.

Haripur: Like other parts of the province, the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners and officials of the Local Government and TMA officials observed a strike to express solidarity with the staff of the deputy commissioner's office in Peshawar. Similar protests were also staged in other parts of the province.