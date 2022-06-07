Wasa gets new MD Khalid Iqbal

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Captain (r) Tahir Zafar has appointed Muhammad Anwar Baran as Managing Director (Wasa) on Monday.
Muhammad Anwar Baran was working as Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) in Wasa. He was appointed as Managing Director (WASA) to look after day-to-day affairs in department. Some seven days ago, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal suspended Raja Shaukat Mehmood who was Managing Director Wasa.
